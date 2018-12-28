JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Searchers found a cross-country skier and his dog who got lost in western Wyoming.

The man and animal were unhurt.

Undersheriff Matt Carr says Teton County Search and Rescue got a call about the missing skier around 5 p.m. Thursday. They began a search in Teton Canyon on the west side of the Teton Range.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the rescue was completed by 11:30 p.m.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com