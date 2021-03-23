ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Minor ash emissions were reported from a remote Alaska Peninsula volcano Tuesday, as officials said trace amounts of ash fall were possible in some area communities.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory reported continued “low-level eruptive activity” at Veniaminof volcano Tuesday, and the National Weather Service said any ashfall near Perryville, Chignik and Castle Cape was expected to be of trace amounts.

Perryville is 22 miles (35 kilometers) southeast of the volcano, according to the observatory. Anchorage is about 485 miles (781 kilometers) northeast.

The observatory earlier this month raised the alert level at the volcano to “watch.” It said Tuesday that minor ash emissions continued.

Veniaminof is considered one of the largest and most active in the Aleutians and Alaska Peninsula, erupting at least 14 times in the last 200 years, according to the observatory.