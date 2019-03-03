MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — A mayor in Idaho has been arrested and on a charge of domestic battery.
According to a Canyon County jail roster, Middleton Mayor Darin Taylor was arrested Saturday night.
The Idaho Press reports that no bail was set and he will remain in custody until he is arraigned on Monday.
Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker tells KBOI-TV that the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office was the arresting agency.
Taylor is currently serving his second term as mayor. He was first elected in 2011.
No one was available to comment at city hall Sunday.