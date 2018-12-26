PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Emails from the Portland Bureau of Transportation indicate decorative panels on the Portland Aerial Tram had come loose twice before one fell and struck a pedestrian.
KGW-TV reports a 21-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after a metal panel fell on her while she was on a pedestrian bridge earlier this month.
The tram’s manager says in an email obtained through a public records request that this incident was the first time the secondary safety system has failed on a panel.
The manager says the tram cabins’ design “cause the panels to be susceptible to winds.” The email notes that officials “monitor the panels during wind events.”
Thousands of people ride the city-owned commuter tram each day between Oregon Health & Science University’s Marquam Hill and waterfront campuses.
