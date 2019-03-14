EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The men arrested Wednesday by Eugene police after a patrol vehicle was stolen and an officer fired his gun have been identified.
The Register-Guard reports Eli Perini has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence of methamphetamine, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and other charges.
Scott Saddler has been charged with escape and interfering with a peace officer.
Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner says an officer identified in court documents as Tyler Tremain thought the men looked “really suspicious” and tried to stop them. After a confrontation, police say Saddler ran and Tremain followed.
Documents say officer Lucas Blackwell saw Perini stealing the first officer’s patrol car and that Blackwell shot at it. No one was injured.
The stolen car was found abandoned.
It wasn’t known if the two men have attorneys.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com