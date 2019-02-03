ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A medical flight company is resuming service in Alaska after one of its planes vanished.

A Guardian Flight air ambulance with three people aboard vanished last week and was presumed to have crashed. It was headed to the tiny community of Kake to pick up a patient.

A statement from the company Sunday says that after a period of “somber reflection,” some crews are ready to begin flying again. The company says they know many in Alaska rely on their services.

The company will be phasing in service across eight Alaska base locations as crew members are ready.

The Utah-based company initially grounded all of its 85 aircraft across the U.S. as a show of respect for the missing. It gradually re-started operations with aircraft based outside of Alaska.