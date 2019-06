ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The state medical examiner has identified a body pulled from the Kuskokwim River near the village of Napakiak (nah-PAK-ee-ak).

Alaska State Troopers say the dead man was 28-year-old Stacey Hoagland Jr. of Akiak.

Hoagland’s boat capsized in September and he could not be found.

Boaters spotted the body June 19 and summoned troopers from Bethel.