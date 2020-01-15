FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The state medical examiner has identified human remains found in a vacant Fairbanks apartment and police have opened a homicide investigation.

The person who died was identified was Kristen Huntington, 30. She was reported missing Jan. 10, police said in a release.

Police have not indicated how Huntington died or why they searched the vacant apartment.

Officers on Sunday night drove to an apartment complex in an east Fairbanks neighborhood and were given consent to search an empty apartment as part of the effort to find Huntington.

Police have asked people with information about Huntington to contact them.