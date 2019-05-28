CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy who died in a car accident may have suffered a medical episode.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reported Tuesday that 42-year-old Brent Iverson died in a single-vehicle crash south of Philomath Monday.

Undersheriff Greg Ridler says there was “probably a medical event before the crash.”

The sheriff’s office says the 11-year veteran was off-duty around 7:30 p.m. when his pickup truck went off a road in the area 41 miles (66 kilometers) north of Eugene.

Undersheriff Greg Ridler says Iverson’s son was a passenger in the truck, but was uninjured in the accident, which was not high-impact.

Ridler says witnesses performed CPR, but Iverson was unresponsive.

The Oregon State Police is investigating.

