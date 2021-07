MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police in Medford shot and killed a man Wednesday while responding to an alarm at a local business.

The man was shot just after 3 a.m., police said in a statement. Officers dispatched to the alarm call found evidence of a forced entry at the business and confronted a man armed with a knife, police said.

No officers were hurt.

The agency did not release more details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Oregon State Police is investigating the shooting.