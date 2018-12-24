MCGRATH, Alaska (AP) — A McGrath man died in the crash of a snowmobile.
Alaska State Troopers say 38-year-old Christopher Woosley died Sunday morning.
A wildlife trooper shortly after 5 a.m. took a report of the crash. The trooper found Woosley near his crashed snowmobile at the intersection of two streets.
The trooper started CPR. Emergency medical responders rushed Woosley to the McGrath clinic, where he died.
An autopsy is planned in Anchorage. Troopers are investigating the single-vehicle crash.
McGrath is a village of 300 along the Kuskokwim River about 269 miles (433 kilometers) southwest of Fairbanks.