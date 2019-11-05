PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he plans to donate $16,000 in campaign contributions he received from Portland hotelier and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland in 2012 and 2016.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Wheeler announced Tuesday that he plans to send the money to eight local nonprofits and a national coalition supporting the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Wheeler is running for re-election in May. At least one of his opponents, Sarah Iannarone, has called for Wheeler to return Sondland’s donations.

Wheeler’s re-election campaign manager Jennifer Arguinzoni says Wheeler wanted to give Sondland an “opportunity to explain his involvement in the Ukrainian scandal,” before making a decision.

Sondland revised his previous testimony to Congress, acknowledging he knew about and communicated to a top Ukrainian official that U.S. aid to the East European ally was being withheld until Ukraine’s president agreed to release a statement about fighting corruption as Trump wanted. Congress released the new testimony Tuesday.