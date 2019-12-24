ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has declared a local emergency from flooding brought on by an ice jam in Willow Creek.

Borough Mayor Vern Halter in his declaration Monday night asked Gov. Mike Dunleavy to declare a state disaster for the affected areas. Halter cited severe threats to life and property, lack of access to homes and and property damage loss.

“The severity and magnitude of the flooding emergency is beyond the timely and effective response capability of the local resources,” he said.

The ice jam Saturday night sent floodwater into nearby homes. At least 13 households were forced to evacuate, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Six were damaged by floodwater.

Residents who chose to stay behind to tend to animals were cut off from leaving their neighborhood, Anchorage television station KTUU reported. Emergency workers on Monday used amphibious all-terrain vehicles and boats to shuttle people in and out so they could buy food, fuel and medications.

There had been little change in the ice jam from Sunday to Monday, said borough emergency services director Ken Barkley.

Ice jams have occurred during spring breakup but presented an unusual challenge in early winter, Barkley said. The temperature at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Willow was 6 degrees (-14.44 Celsius).