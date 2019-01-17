PALMER, Alaska (AP) — The top emergency official in the borough north of Alaska’s biggest city has resigned, claiming borough employees and assembly members undermined his actions.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Otto Feather resigned earlier this month after serving as the director of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough emergency services department since January 2017.

Borough Manager John Moosey accepted Feather’s resignation Tuesday.

In his resignation letter, Feather makes references to “institutional parochialisms, selfishness and duplicity” and “unchecked sabotage” by borough employees and assembly members.

He did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment Wednesday.

Feather faced criticism over a lack of public information following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that rocked Anchorage and other parts of south-central Alaska on Nov. 30.

Deputy emergency services director Ken Barkley was named the department’s interim director.

