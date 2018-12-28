ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A coastal park in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough will see major renovations next year.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports the Mat-Su Borough Assembly unanimously approved $200,000 in infrastructure improvements for Settlers Bay Coastal Park.

Plans for the 295-acre (119-hectare) park include cycling and walking trails, an access road and parking area, and a route along tidal flats.

Assemblyman Dan Mayfield says about 1,000 homes lie within a mile of the park and it’s important to establish green space.

Great Land Trust bought the property for $1.4 million and donated it to the borough. The organization also donated $50,000 to the project.

The borough matched that with an in-kind donation of labor and equipment.

Mat-Su Trails and Parks Foundation donated $100,000 to the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in spring.