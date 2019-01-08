NOME, Alaska (AP) — A 57-year-old master hunting guide had his license revoked for life after pleading guilty to using employees to herd grizzly bears toward clients.

Brian Simpson of Fairbanks last week in Nome was fined $65,000 with $30,000 suspended, ordered to pay $2,600 in restitution and sentenced to a year of probation.

He was sentenced to 60 days in jail with all 60 days suspended.

Alaska State Troopers say Simpson was charged in 2017 with two counts of “aiding in the commission of a violation” by using employees on snowmobiles to herd grizzlies toward clients north of Nome.

He also was charged with three counts of guiding in the Bering Land Bridge National Preserve without authorization.

An assistant guide and a second employee were charged with harassing game in the case.