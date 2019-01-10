SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Marion County Sheriff Jason Myers has told deputies he will leave his elected position at the end of June for a job with the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association.

The 50-year-old Myers was sworn in Monday after being re-elected to a third, four-year term.

He Statesman Journal reports that Commander Joe Kast with the sheriff’s office has expressed interest in replacing Myers, according to an email from Myers to his staff.

He wrote that he would appoint Undersheriff Troy Clausen as acting sheriff by July 1 as county commissioners start the process of appointing a replacement.