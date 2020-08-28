PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A crowd of about 1,000 people were marching in Portland, Oregon, Friday as part of a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The rally in Oregon’s city was led by Portland’s NAACP chapter and the Black youth organization Fridays 4 Freedom.

It began with a rally at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at Portland’s convention center.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that participants were encouraged to join as an alternative to the March on Washington happening simultaneously in the nation’s capital.

The 1.1-mile march kicked off at 1 p.m., heading east on Northeast Holladay Street, with a crowd estimated at more than 1,000.