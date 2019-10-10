REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say police and firefighters called to a fire in a Redmond duplex found a man’s body inside the residence.

KTVZ-TV reports police and firefighters were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of a house on fire, Redmond police Lt. Curtis Chambers said.

Chambers says police confirmed a deceased adult male was inside the home.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

Chambers says the cause of the fire is not yet known.

