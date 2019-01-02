ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man was wounded in an early morning shooting at an Anchorage bar on New Year’s Day.
Anchorage police say patrol officers at 3:10 a.m. Tuesday were called to a disturbance downtown at the Ultra Lounge & Grill.
While on the way, dispatchers received reports of shots fired.
Police found multiple people had been involved in a large fight.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Seattle-ization'? American cities fear what's happened here | FYI Guy
- 2019 begins in Seattle with fireworks and a light show VIEW
- 3 people found fatally shot on property near Port Angeles; authorities seek suspects
- 'It was simply an accident': Grieving Conway family gets both support, criticism after toddler is swept away by Skagit River
- Man killed in officer-involved shooting in North Seattle
They found a man shot one in the upper body. Police say the wound did not appear to be life-threatening.
The man was transported to a hospital.
Police say alcohol was a factor in the shooting. Police continue to investigate.