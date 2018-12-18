ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man suffering a stab wound died outside an Anchorage building that offers mental health services.
Anchorage police say the man was found Tuesday afternoon outside the Alaska Mental Health Consumer Web building on Gambell Street near 12 Avenue.
Staff members called the Anchorage Safety Patrol for a man who appeared to be intoxicated.
As medics assessed the man, he indicated he had been stabbed.
Medics found a stab wound on the man’s upper body. Soon after, the man died.
Police say they have no suspect information. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.