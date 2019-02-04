FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff police have identified a man shot and killed by officers after they say he charged at one while wielding knives.
Authorities say 47-year-old Russell Henry Harold, of Boise, Idaho, approached the two officers Sunday just before 9:30 a.m. while brandishing two knives.
The officers were leaving a community mental health center on an unrelated call.
Police say Officer Tyler Romney then ordered Harold to drop the knives.
They say Harold then charged at the officer while holding one knife in each hand.
Romney fired his weapon, hitting Harold.
He was transported to a hospital but later pronounced dead.
Police say Romney has been with the department for more than three years.
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into the shooting.