PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The body of a man with Alzheimer’s has been found less than two days after he was reported missing from an assisted living facility in Forest Grove.

Forest Grove Police received a report of a missing person from Hawthorne House Care Facility shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Toufik “Tom” Tanous had walked away from the facility between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team responded to the area to help in a search. The team searched overnight and the next day, police said.

Searchers found Tanous’ body in Gales Creek just outside the Forest Grove city limits on Thursday afternoon, about a mile from where he was last seen, KOIN-TV reported.

A medical examiner has not yet determined his cause of death but police said no foul play was suspected.