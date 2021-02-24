MEDFORD, Ore. — A Roseburg man who shot at cars along Interstate 5 in Southwest Oregon from his UPS vehicle has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, according to county officials.

Kenneth Ayers, 49, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder, five counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of reckless endangerment and multiple counts of criminal mischief, the Jackson County District Attorneys Office said in a news release Tuesday. The incidents, investigated by the Oregon State Police and local law-enforcement agencies, happened from May into August 2020.

“During the investigation, a number of the victims reported traveling near a semitruck when the shootings happened, some identifying the truck being a UPS double or triple trailer,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

On Aug. 19, a woman was shot in the shoulder while driving on I-5 between Gold Hill and Central Point and police arrested Ayers about 60 miles away. He was employed by UPS as a driver at the time.

No motive for the shootings has been released.

His sentencing has been set for March.