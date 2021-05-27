EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Eugene man found guilty of attempting to kill a police officer to nine years in prison.

Jordan Wilson, 56, was sentenced Wednesday, KEZI-TV reported. Wilson also will spend three years on post-prison supervision after he completes his prison term. Lane County Circuit Court Judge Charles Zennache ordered him to forfeit the gun that was involved in the shooting.

On Friday, a jury found Wilson guilty of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

In July 2020, police say officers responded to reports of a man menacing another man with a gun at a Eugene residence. Police said Wilson then ran to his home and fired at arriving officers who fired back at him. No one was injured, police said.

SWAT and a crisis negotiation team eventually arrested Wilson.

In a separate Lane County court case, Wilson faces charges of kidnapping and sex abuse and has pleaded not guilty. That case is scheduled to go to trial in late June.