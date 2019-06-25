A man who said he was drugged and doesn’t remember hitting another man with his car in downtown Spokane late last year pleaded guilty last week to felony hit-and-run.

Gabriel K. Hein, 29, on Wednesday accepted a plea deal from prosecutors, who agreed to drop a charge of vehicular assault.

Hein’s attorney, Jeff Leslie, said there were evidence issues with the state’s case on the assault charge. He declined to elaborate and reiterated that Hein has no criminal history.

Hein was accused of hitting a man at the intersection of Third Avenue and Wall Street at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 29 and fleeing the scene. The victim, identified as then-58-year-old David Scalla, suffered a broken pelvis, two broken legs, a lacerated nose, a broken elbow and cuts on his knuckles, court documents say.

After checking surveillance video, police tracked Hein’s vehicle to Fourth Avenue and Chestnut Street in Browne’s Addition. The car had damage to its windshield, including a large hole opening up to the interior of the vehicle, with blood on the steering wheel assembly.

Hein reportedly told police he was drinking at a friend’s house and, when he got home, got into an argument with his girlfriend and punched his windshield.

When questioned about how his car was videotaped on Second Avenue with the damage already on the windshield, he declined to comment.

In court, Hein told Superior Court Judge Michael Price he believed he was drugged that night.

“I can’t say I was fully responsive,” he said. “There were other factors at play.”