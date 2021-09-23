PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 23-year-old man who carried an airsoft rifle and pointed it at people in downtown Portland last month has pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Mark Allen Lee was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation on the misdemeanor menacing charge with a list of conditions, including that he possess no guns, airsoft weapons or bear spray, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Sentencing for the felony weapons conviction was set over for a year and will largely be based on how Lee complies with his probation conditions.

He could withdraw his plea to the felony and the charge would be dismissed if he follows the conditions. If he violates any of them, he’ll face 30 days in jail and three years of probation, according to court records.

Lee caused public alarm Aug. 8 as he walked through downtown streets holding the rifle after right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators clashed at a gathering in Tom McCall Waterfront Park. He was wearing a military-style tactical vest and camouflage clothing. Police had remained out of sight throughout the incidents.

Prosecutors say said the weapon that looks like an assault rifle. Airsoft sports guns are designed to shoot projectiles often made of plastic.