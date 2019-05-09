EAST WENATCHEE — The man arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving inside Wenatchee Valley Mall told police he was high on meth and heroin.

Around 6:10 p.m., Francisco Samuel Kehoe, 31, drove a white BMW through a glass doorway and then up and down the concourse before exiting the broken entrance, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.

Video of the incident was posted the Facebook group Wenatchee Valley Crime and Events shows the car leaving the mall.

East Wenatchee police officers stopped the BMW on Valley Mall Parkway near Olive Garden. He was found in possession of a large kitchen knife, two syringes and a baggie containing 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, the affidavit said.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Officers asked why Kehoe why he drove through the mall, but he only offered vague explanations, like “You know why” and that he needed to get away, the affidavit said.

Kehoe was taken to the East Wenatchee Police Department, where an officer began writing a search warrant needed to draw a blood sample for a drug test.

Advertising

As the officer was writing, Kehoe allegedly attempted to flee the building while still handcuffed, the affidavit said. Another officer tackled him.

He was later transported to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of DUI, hit and run, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment.

Mall officials declined to comment on the incident.

Most of the damage at the mall was limited to the doors, said Sgt. Karsten Garcia with East Wenatchee Police.

Garcia said the driver hit “A couple tables and chairs and when he went down and turned around he struck the building and put a small indent in the wall, but it was very minimal.”

One witness said the man first drove through the parking lot, apparently searching for a parking spot, and pulled the car beside an expectant mother’s parking stall before turning toward the mall and driving straight into the doors.

“He drove super calmly and as if he was on a normal stroll through the mall just checking things out,” said Kayla Taylor, an employee of Harry Ritchie’s Jewelry.

She’s worked at the mall for years and has never seen anything like it.

“It was definitely something new,” Taylor said.

(c)2019 The Wenatchee World

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.