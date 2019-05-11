OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — The FBI says a 62-year-old man sought in connection with a series of alleged sex assaults on children 23 years ago has surrendered himself to the Oregon City Police Department, Oregonlive.com/The Oregonian reported.

The FBI says Wayne Arthur Silsbee, who turned himself in Friday, was wanted for his alleged involvement in incidents of sexual assault involving girls who were between the ages of 8 and 10 at the time of the offenses, the newspaper reported.

The FBI says in a news release Saturday that the alleged assaults occurred between September 1995 and April 1996 in Clackamas County. The agency says Silsbee was acquainted with each of the victims.

The newspaper reports that an arrest warrant for Silsbee was issued in Clackamas County in 1996. That same year the FBI obtained a federal arrest warrant charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.