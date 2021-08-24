PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting of a 25-year-old Portland man Sunday morning in a nightclub in Old Town has turned himself in to authorities, police said.

Rolando L. Mingledoff Jr., 22, turned himself in to homicide detectives on Monday afternoon, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers were flagged down at 1:48 a.m. Sunday after a shooting inside the Mingle Lounge. They found 25-year-old JaMarie Herring Sr. of Portland with gunshot wounds. Herring died on the way to a hospital.

It wasn’t immediately known if Mingledoff has a lawyer to comment. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KOIN-TV that Mingledoff is the son of Mingle Lounge owner Rolando Mingle.

Another shooting incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in the same area while some were holding a vigil for Herring, police said. Investigators believe at least 50 rounds were fired from multiple guns and that five men were hit, police said.

Police say this remains an active investigation and ask anyone who was at Mingle Lounge during the shooting to contact them.