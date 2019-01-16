PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man claims Portland police hit him in the face with possibly a rubber bullet or gas canister, causing a broken nose during a protest of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports John Rock filed a $10,000 lawsuit against the city this week, saying he was hospitalized, received stitches and missed several days of work following the January 2017 protest.

City Attorney Tracy Reeve declined comment, citing the pending litigation.

Rock’s lawsuit says police wearing riot gear shot rubber bullets into the crowd at Pioneer Square, threw “gas grenades” and doused protesters with pepper spray.

The suit describes police action as “excessive” and “indiscriminate,” saying it was an increasingly militarized approach toward people who want to express their First Amendment rights.

