HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A man was has been killed after being hit by a MAX train in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Authorities say the eastbound train hit the man early Thursday morning 50 yards west of Northeast Cornelius Pass Road at the start of a train overpass. Shuttle buses are serving area stations.

Sgt. Eric Bunday, a Hillsboro police spokesman, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that police were still trying to figure out why the man was on the tracks. The area doesn’t have a pedestrian crossing, he said.