EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — One person was killed when a train hit a pedestrian on the train tracks in Eugene on Friday.

At 2:44 p.m., a man was reported to have been walking on the train tracks and was hit by an oncoming train near Chambers Street and Railroad Boulevard, KATU reported.

The train had activated its horn and whistle, and applied emergency breaks. The man appeared not to hear and he was struck. Eugene Police responded to investigate and the train line’s traffic was stopped to allow incidence response.

The man, in his mid-50s, died and the Lane County Medical Examiner responded to take jurisdiction. Police withheld the man’s identity until his family has been notified.