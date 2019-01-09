ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say a man was shot and wounded in the parking lot of a busy fast-food restaurant.
Police say the man was wounded early Wednesday morning outside a McDonald’s restaurant on Northern Lights Boulevard in west Anchorage.
Police took a call shortly before 1 a.m. of shots fired along Arctic Boulevard.
Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body in a second-floor apartment. He was taken to a hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.
Police determined he had been shot in the parking lot.
Police are looking for witnesses who can identify the shooting suspect.