ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say a man was shot and wounded in the parking lot of a busy fast-food restaurant.

Police say the man was wounded early Wednesday morning outside a McDonald’s restaurant on Northern Lights Boulevard in west Anchorage.

Police took a call shortly before 1 a.m. of shots fired along Arctic Boulevard.

Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body in a second-floor apartment. He was taken to a hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Police determined he had been shot in the parking lot.

Police are looking for witnesses who can identify the shooting suspect.