SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man shot and killed by a Salem police officer on Friday has been publicly identified as 22-year-old Natzeryt Viertel of Salem, authorities said.

The Stateman Journal reports two Salem police officers have been placed on leave, according to Oregon State Police officials.

Reports show police and medics responded at about 5:15 p.m. following reports Viertel had hurt himself.

State police said Viertel allegedly threatened firefighters with a firearm and confronted officers, including Corporal Clinton Sealey, who fired and hit Viertel.

Medics attempted lifesaving measures, but Viertel died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

State police identified Salem Police Sergeant Steven Galvin, who was a witness to the shooting, as also being involved.

Oregon State Police is overseeing the shooting investigation.