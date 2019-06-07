SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old man serving a life sentence at Oregon State Penitentiary has died.

The Oregon Department of Corrections says Tyson Wilcher died Friday at the facility in Salem.

The agency says Oregon State Police have been notified and the medical examiner will determine his cause of death. No further information was given about the circumstances of his death.

Wilcher entered Corrections custody on Sept. 27, 2011 from Multnomah County.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported at the time that he was convicted of murder and assault in a 2010 Portland home-invasion robbery.