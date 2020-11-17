PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday, after a jury found him guilty on seven counts related to the sexual abuse of two children.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office first began investigating Michael Champagne in June 2019, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Investigators found Champagne had been abusing two girls under the age of 10 over a period of three years.

Champagne was previously convicted of attempted sexual abuse of a young child in 2008. He served just over one year in prison for that case.