BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Fruitland, Idaho man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday in the shooting death of a man in Ontario, Oregon.

According to court documents, Jaime Anthony Escobedo fatally shot 38-year-old Larry Fuentes, Jr. of Portland, Oregon in a restaurant parking lot, CBS2 reported.

As part of a plea deal, Escobedo, 43, pleaded guilty on April 30 to manslaughter on the basis of having intentionally caused the death of the victim while under extreme emotional disturbance.

On Nov. 18, 2018, Ontario Police officers were called to the restaurant over a dispute between two men. Officers then learned a man was shot.

A lengthy police pursuit followed the shooting, in which Escobedo was still armed and told police on the phone that he intended to kill himself unless they stopped following him. Police from Nyssa, Oregon eventually took him into custody without incident.