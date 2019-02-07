SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for fatally stabbing a 70-year-old man.
The Statesman Journal reports that Samuel Greenwell Taylor on Wednesday apologized to the victim’s family.
Initially arrested on murder charges for stabbing Jere Moody in 2017, Taylor, 26, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter in January.
Taylor had been staying at Moody’s home after a mutual friend put them in touch.
Most Read Local Stories
- Report of active shooter at Central Washington University was false alarm
- UW student, 19, dies after slipping on campus walkway
- Don't leave your car running in the driveway, and other tips for dealing with cold-weather hassles WATCH
- Sheriff’s use of courtroom camera to view juror’s notebook, lawyer’s notes sparks dismissal of criminal case
- Seattle-area schools delay classes as ice lingers; officials warn 'this is just round one' WATCH