PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison after he was connected to the rape of a woman through DNA evidence from a sexual assault kit that had sat unanalyzed for years.

Donnie Michael Willis Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the sexual assault of a 31-year-old woman at a Portland motel on May 27, 2007, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Willis’ sentencing marks the seventh Multnomah County conviction stemming from a renewed effort to test sexual assault kit evidence that had sat on police warehouse shelves.

Supported by a $2 million grant from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 2,610 kits from Multnomah, Marion and Lane counties were sent to a private lab for testing. The kits from those counties made up nearly half of the state’s 5,600 backlog of kits, counted by the state police in 2015. State police last year announced testing had been completed on the state’s backlog.

The sexual assault kit evidence from Willis’ victim was tested in 2017, and a match to Willis’ DNA that was in a state database was reported in February 2019, according to court records. He was indicted last year.

Willis has been in state prison since October 2018, serving sentences for delivery of methamphetamine and unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to state records.