SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Albany man has been sentenced to six months in prison for putting a deceased man in a suitcase inside the trunk of a car in Salem.

Linson Johnson, 51, pleaded guilty this month to abuse of a corpse in Marion County Circuit Court following a grand jury indictment, The Statesman Journal reported. Judge Donald Abar also ordered Johnson to serve a year of post-prison supervision.

Salem police responded Dec. 2 to the Claxter Court Apartments after a neighbor reported seeing a person move a large suitcase from an apartment into the trunk of a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers found a vehicle belonging to apartment resident 59-year-old Richard Flennory. When they opened the trunk of his car, they found the suitcase and said Flennory’s body was inside.

Two people, including Johnson, were found living in Flennory’s apartment. Johnson was arrested on an outstanding warrant on suspicion of theft in Linn County.

The state medical examiner’s office determined no foul play in Flennory’s death after an autopsy, according to Salem Police. According to police, Flennory had health issues that may have contributed to his death.

When Johnson found Flennory dead, he put him in the suitcase and the trunk to avoid a police visit.