SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — A Sweet Home man who pleaded guilty to child sex abuse has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Linn County Circuit Court Judge Brendan Kane on Wednesday sentenced Grady Nading to 12.5 years in prison for three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, The Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

Prosecutors said the crimes happened between September 2019 and March 2020, and involved a girl younger than 14.

The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.

The state and defense negotiated a plea agreement before Wednesday’s hearing. In exchange for Nading’s pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four additional counts of sexual abuse and one count of attempted unlawful sexual penetration were dismissed.

The state and defense jointly asked the court to sentence Nading, 36, to 150 months. Kane followed the recommendation.

“Today the judge held Mr. Nading to account,” prosecutor Richard Wijers said in an email. “We are thankful for the bravery of the victim and her supporters who assisted law enforcement in bringing Mr. Nading’s actions to light.”

During the hearing, the court also addressed two other cases for which Nading was facing charges. The court dismissed a reckless driving charge and sentenced Nading to eight months in prison for a probation violation.