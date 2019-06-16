SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man living along the Willamette River has been rescued after he got stuck on an island.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says two people living in a camp along the river called 911 after hearing someone yelling for help.

A marine unit found a deflated float tube on an island in the river. Deputies found a 50-year-old man in the grass early Sunday. He was injured and unable to walk so he was carried to the boat.

He told authorities he floated along the river until his tube lost air. He swam to the island but a leg injury prevented him from swimming back to the north shore of the river.

The temperature was in the 50s when he was found but emergency workers say he wasn’t yet hypothermic.