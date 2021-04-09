A man reportedly used a skateboard as his main mode of transportation to go from California to Walla Walla for the sentencing of a crime four years after he pleaded guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court.

Christopher J. Wilkinson, 23, appeared in court Wednesday morning, April 7. He was arrested in July 2017 for reportedly possessing drugs as well as assaulting and obstructing the work of a Walla Walla Police Department officer.

Wilkinson’s attorney, Robin Olson, said Wilkinson pleaded guilty to two of the crimes — third-degree assault and a drug-related crime — that same month. But then Wilkinson violated his release agreement while awaiting sentencing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the Washington Courts online database.

Olson said Wilkinson “traveled pretty much by skateboard from California” to return to Walla Walla.

Judge Brandon L. Johnson ordered Wilkinson to 44 days in jail and $698.01 in fines for the 2017 crimes. However, Wilkinson will not serve any additional time in jail, with 14 days credited for time already served and the remaining 30 days converted to community service.

“You won’t see me back here again,” Wilkinson said. “Thank you, thank you, Judge.”

