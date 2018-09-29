It's the first time a crew member has been missing from the company's vessel in 16 years.

The Coast Guard is investigating a man’s disappearance from a Seattle-based company’s fishing vessel in the Bering Sea, 60 miles north of St. Matthew Island in Alaska.

The man was last seen working on a Clipper Seafoods boat that was fishing, processing and freezing Alaska cod. He was reported missing around noon Thursday. The Coast Guard suspended a 24-hour search for the man Friday afternoon.

The water was about 50 degrees and winds were at 15 mph at the time of the search, according to a Friday press release from the Coast Guard.

The vessel, the Clipper Epic, can hold about 60,000 pounds of frozen seafood and a maximum crew of 25.

No information was released from the company or Coast Guard about the man’s identity.

Most Clipper Seafoods employees are from Seattle, said Tommy Little, operations manager. The last time a crew member was reported missing from one of the company’s vessels was in 2002, he said.