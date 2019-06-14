SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man died in a Salem house fire.

The Statesman Journal reports fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in southeast Salem at about 5:15 a.m. Friday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Timothy Allen of Salem was pulled from the home and taken to a hospital where he died while being treated for injuries sustained in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com