BEND, Ore. (AP) — A white man has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in the shooting death of a Black man outside a nightclub in Bend.

Ian Cranston of Redmond pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Tuesday in a Deschutes County courtroom, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Barry Washington Jr. was killed by a gunshot in downtown Bend after midnight on Sept. 19. Police who responded to the scene arrested 27-year-old Cranston, who is white.

The men did not appear to know each other before the incident on the sidewalk outside The Capitol nightclub, prosecutors said.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has said the conflict began after Washington approached Cranston’s girlfriend.

Hummel said later there was some pushing and some punches thrown, but that things had calmed down before Washington was shot.

Washington was taken to a hospital and later died of his injury, police said.

Cranston pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, first and second-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a deadly weapon.

Cranston’s attorney Kevin Sali said that “before Ian Cranston ever drew his weapon, Barry Washington had assaulted him without provocation,” according to an Oct. 1 email statement from Sali.