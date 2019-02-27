ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Lebanon man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of two people who were shot to death earlier this month.
The Albany Democrat-Herald reports defense attorney Nicolas Ortiz offered not guilty pleas on behalf of Brenton Richmond Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Tammy Hopper, of Lebanon, and Erik Jacobs, of Independence, were killed in Hopper’s home on or about Feb. 7. Their bodies were found Feb. 9.
Court documents say Richmond was Hopper’s ex-boyfriend and that he had threatened to kill Hopper and any man she was dating.
An arrest warrant says Richmond bought a plane ticket Feb. 9 and boarded a flight from Eugene to San Francisco.
Ortiz says Richmond was apprehended at the Mexican border in San Diego and that he arrived in Oregon Tuesday.
Richmond is being held without bail.

Information from: Albany Democrat-Herald, http://www.dhonline.com