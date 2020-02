COOPER LANDING, Alaska (AP) — A Kenai Peninsula man died when he was buried in an avalanche while snowmobiling near Cooper Landing.

Kekai Dang, 32, of Kasilof, died in the avalanche, Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday took a 911 call reporting the avalanche. Seward troopers responded.

Witnesses said Dang had been buried and they began recovery efforts.

Rescuers were able to reach Dang after about two hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene.