ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A motorcycle driver died in a crash with a sport utility vehicle in south Anchorage.

Anchorage police say the collision occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the Old Seward Highway a few blocks north of 100th Avenue.

Responding officers found the motorcycle driver on the ground. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

A woman driving the SUV was questioned by officer.